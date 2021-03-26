UrduPoint.com
Saudi Air Defence Forces Intercept, Destroy Houthi Ballistic Missile Fired Toward Najran

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) RIYADH, 26th March 2021 (WAM) - Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces on Friday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired toward Najran.

In a statement carried the Saudi Press Agency, the official spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said that the missile was launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia deliberately targeting civilians and civilian facilities.

"The Houthi militia attempted to target a civilian object protected under International Law, which further affirms the militia’s malign intent to continue its violations of the customary international humanitarian law," the spokesman said in the statement.

"The Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," Brig. Gen. Al-Maliki added.

