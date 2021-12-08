Saudi Air Defence intercepts, destroys hostile air target in Western Region

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:30 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The Saudi Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed Wednesday morning a hostile air target aimed at the Western Region.
In a statement carried by SPA, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said, "Ministry of Defence adopts all necessary measures to safeguard the security and integrity of the Kingdom and its national capacities, and protect civilians and civilian objects.
The Ministry of Defence will undertake decisive and deterrent measures to stop these cross-border hostile acts," he added.