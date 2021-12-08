Saudi Air Defence intercepts, destroys hostile air target in Western Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The Saudi Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed Wednesday morning a hostile air target aimed at the Western Region.

In a statement carried by SPA, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said, "Ministry of Defence adopts all necessary measures to safeguard the security and integrity of the Kingdom and its national capacities, and protect civilians and civilian objects.

"

The Ministry of Defence will undertake decisive and deterrent measures to stop these cross-border hostile acts," he added.