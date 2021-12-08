UrduPoint.com

Saudi Air Defence Intercepts, Destroys Hostile Air Target In Western Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Saudi Air Defence intercepts, destroys hostile air target in Western Region

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The Saudi Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed Wednesday morning a hostile air target aimed at the Western Region.

In a statement carried by SPA, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said, "Ministry of Defence adopts all necessary measures to safeguard the security and integrity of the Kingdom and its national capacities, and protect civilians and civilian objects.

"

The Ministry of Defence will undertake decisive and deterrent measures to stop these cross-border hostile acts," he added.

Related Topics

Saudi All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 69 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 69 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

15 minutes ago
 Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From ..

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victim ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

57 minutes ago
 Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

36 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 death ..

Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

36 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.