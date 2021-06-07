Saudi Arabia announced as Guest of Honor of 25th AEEDC Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) The Organising Committee of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2021) announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be the Guest of Honour for the silver jubilee edition of the event, to be held from 29 June to 1 July, 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

This edition of AEEDC Dubai will welcome over 55,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries. Over 4,000 international brands belonging to more than 3,000 companies will also be present at the event, while the event’s exhibition will see the participation of 18 country pavilions, the largest of which are USA, Italy, Germany, and South Korea.

The event's scientific programme features 173 sessions, during which 75 professors, doctors, surgeons, lecturers and field professionals will present their latest studies.

The organisation of the in-person exhibition is another testament to Dubai’s status as one of the world’s safest destinations for global events. The emirate’s rigorous globally-benchmarked precautionary protocols have enabled it to provide the highest levels of safety for international events.

The participation of Saudi Arabia as the Guest of Honour recognises its key role and contribution to the success of AEEDC Dubai over the last 25 years, the Committee said.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance, said, "Over the last 25 years, the support and participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has played an instrumental role in the growth of the event. Almost 100,000 participants including specialised doctors, distinguished students, speakers and researchers have taken part in the event’s scientific workshops and conferences.

"

"We are honoured to announce the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the Guest of Honour at AEEDC Dubai 2021 in recognition of its important role in the success of the exhibition and conference, and in honour of its exceptional doctors, lecturers, speakers, researchers and students who have leveraged AEEDC Dubai’s international platform to highlight the Kingdom’s leading role in the dental industry," he added.

Dr. Tariq Al Khoury, Honorary Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, said, "The presence of elite lecturers from Saudi Arabia has always enriched the exchange of scientific knowledge at AEEDC Dubai."

Dr. Meshari Al Otaibi, President of Makkah International Dental Conference and Exhibition, said, "The annual AEEDC Dubai event has contributed to the development of the dental industry by bringing together professionals from various dental specialties from all over the world under the banner of science over the past 25 years. We are honoured that the Silver Jubilee edition of AEEDC Dubai, the largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world, is recognising the role played by attendees and participants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to the success of the event."

Dr. Khalid Al Badr, consultant Orthodontist and former President of the Saudi Orthodontic Society, said, "On behalf of the Kingdom’s dental community, I would like to express my pride and happiness at Saudi Arabia being chosen as the Guest of Honour for this edition of AEEDC Dubai. The relationship between the two countries in this field goes back to a quarter of a century ago, when AEEDC Dubai started emerging as a major event for the global dental industry."