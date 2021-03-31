Saudi Arabia to provide $422 million worth of fuel to Yemen

NEOM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Saudi Arabia will grant oil derivatives worth US$422 million to Yemen, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, disclosed to Yemeni President Abdu Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi - in a telephone call on Tuesday - of the plan that will help operate power stations in Yemen.

The amount will be provided by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Programme for Yemen, SPA added.

During the call, the two sides also discussed developments in Yemen, and the international support for the Saudi initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution.

The Yemeni President reaffirmed his government's support for the initiative and praised the Kingdom's keenness to achieve lasting peace in Yemen and to establish security and stability.