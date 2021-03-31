UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Provide $422 Million Worth Of Fuel To Yemen

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:15 AM

Saudi Arabia to provide $422 million worth of fuel to Yemen

NEOM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Saudi Arabia will grant oil derivatives worth US$422 million to Yemen, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, disclosed to Yemeni President Abdu Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi - in a telephone call on Tuesday - of the plan that will help operate power stations in Yemen.

The amount will be provided by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Programme for Yemen, SPA added.

During the call, the two sides also discussed developments in Yemen, and the international support for the Saudi initiative to end the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution.

The Yemeni President reaffirmed his government's support for the initiative and praised the Kingdom's keenness to achieve lasting peace in Yemen and to establish security and stability.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yemen Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Government Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 March 2021

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

11 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

9 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

9 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.