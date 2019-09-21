SCI spends AED186 mn on humanitarian projects in India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Since 2010 up to early 2019, Sharjah Charity International, SCI, has undertaken 20,000 projects in India worth AED186 million.

The figures were released by an SCI delegation led by Abdullah Al Dukhan, SCI Secretary-General, currently visiting India to inspect under-construction charitable and developmental projects.

Mohammed Hamdan Al Razi, Head of Projects and Sponsorships Department, said these projects include digging of 389 wells, building 17 mosques, an orphanage and a charitable complex.