UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCI Spends AED186 Mn On Humanitarian Projects In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 05:30 PM

SCI spends AED186 mn on humanitarian projects in India

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Since 2010 up to early 2019, Sharjah Charity International, SCI, has undertaken 20,000 projects in India worth AED186 million.

The figures were released by an SCI delegation led by Abdullah Al Dukhan, SCI Secretary-General, currently visiting India to inspect under-construction charitable and developmental projects.

Mohammed Hamdan Al Razi, Head of Projects and Sponsorships Department, said these projects include digging of 389 wells, building 17 mosques, an orphanage and a charitable complex.

Related Topics

India Sharjah 2019 Million

Recent Stories

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

23 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

23 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

23 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

38 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

38 minutes ago

UAE-India task force on investments holds 7th meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.