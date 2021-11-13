SDME promotes smart systems to encourage sustainable lifestyle

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) The second Solar Decathlon middle East (SDME) for university students to design solar-powered homes, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) focuses on such sustainable houses with smart and home agriculture, through the optimal use of organic and natural elements to provide a green environment and adopt a sustainable lifestyle.

DEWA is organising the SDME at the Decathlon Village in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, as part of a partnership between DEWA, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), and the United States (US) Department of Energy.

"The UAE has become a platform for creativity and an incubator for innovators, thanks to the wise leadership’s efforts in providing a motivational environment for innovation that supports research and development in advanced sciences and invests in shaping the future. This is in accordance with the UAE’s National Advanced Sciences Agenda 2031 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop advanced solutions for advanced sciences in the development and creation of solutions to challenges in support of the government's efforts to achieve the objectives of Vision 2021 and Centennial Plan 2071, and the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries globally. Hosting the first and second SDME in Dubai with total prizes over AED20 million is part of DEWA’s efforts to engage youth in sustainable development and help them develop innovative solutions to counter climate change effects," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Team HARMONY of the British University in Dubai presented a sustainable house with smart systems that help indoor agriculture. The house includes innovative systems to control temperature, lighting, air quality, and humidity, soil and plant. It can schedule necessary care for plants, monitor their growth, and send alerts as needed. The system stores relevant data to enable growth in all seasons. The house also includes an advanced system for energy management, water recycling and purification, a device for recycling organic waste and converting them into fertiliser. It also takes into consideration the aesthetic aspects and authentic Emirati culture. Solar photovoltaic panels on the rooftop have engraved words by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The home includes a smart mirror, linked to smart applications focusing on well-being.

"The Solar Decathlon Middle East sponsored by DEWA has provided our students with a great opportunity and experience to put their knowledge into practice by designing and building a state-of-the-art sustainable house in an international setting alongside other universities from different parts of the world," said Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, Vice Chancellor of the British University in Dubai.

The second edition of the competition has attracted eight teams from 12 universities. The SDME village at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is open to the public between 11th and 25th November, 2021. For more information on the competition, please visit www.solardecathlonme.com