SeaWorld Abu Dhabi On Yas Island Set To Feature World's Largest Aquarium

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature world’s largest aquarium

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI,11th August 2021 (WAM) - Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, announced today significant progress on the construction of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the next generation of marine life theme parks and Yas Island’s latest mega-development.

The marine-life park, which is set to feature the world’s largest and most expansive marine aquarium and the new Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center, is currently 64% complete.

On track for completion in 2022, recent major construction milestones include the completion of the Primary steel erection and near finalisation of the envelope enclosure of the marine-life park. Additionally, the structure’s façade is currently in progress, as well as over 70% of the acrylic panels installed across the park.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, once complete, is set to be home to the world’s largest and most expansive marine-life aquarium, containing 25 million litres of water and housing more than 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles. A main focal view of the aquarium will present visitors with the "Endless Vista", an impressive 20m tall vertical window across multiple levels revealing stunning aquatic scenes.

Building off SeaWorld’s extensive research and rescue expertise, the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center will act as an advanced knowledge hub focusing on indigenous Gulf and marine life ecosystems. The facility will be located adjacent to the aquarium and theme park, and will be the first dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the UAE. It will integrate with SeaWorld’s ongoing efforts related to research, rescue, conservation, and education. Accessible to visitors by reservation, the Research and Rescue Center will also demonstrate the work from resident scientists and researchers, enriching guests’ knowledge of aquatic animals, and offering tailored educational learning programs for both local and international schools and touring groups.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said: "We are delighted to be partnering with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in developing this next generation marine life park, that is set to feature the world’s largest marine aquarium and the UAE’s first dedicated research center to study and care for animals.

This is another major addition to Yas Island’s existing immersive experiences and attractions, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning the island as a top global tourism destination for residents and visitors alike."

Visitors to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to interact with one of the most diverse populations of animals featured in any marine-life park, globally. The "Endless Ocean" themed aquarium encapsulates the expanse and scale of the marine display for guests and is one element featured within a unified "One Ocean" experience, interlinking six distinct realms throughout the marine-life park. The "One Ocean" narrative will augment the park’s ability to simulate the natural habitats of different species, living harmoniously as they would in the wild. Guests will be encouraged to explore these natural underwater environments via immersive storytelling techniques and the latest cutting-edge technologies, further deepening an appreciation and understanding of ocean life.

Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said: "We are honored to partner with Miral to bring SeaWorld’s unforgettable guest experiences and our important mission to Yas Island and the region. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi joins our North American parks in our mission and commitment to conservation efforts worldwide. We have hundreds of professionals focused on animal care, rescue and rehabilitation, conservation education, habitat protection, and species research and we are excited to see the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center further expand SeaWorld’s positive global impact with the vitally important marine life conservation efforts in the region."

Spanning the floor area of 183,000 square meters (m2), across five indoor levels, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s design leverages SeaWorld’s more than 55 years of experience in marine research, conservation, and animal welfare.

