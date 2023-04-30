Second edition of UAE League Development Forum to begin tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) The second edition of the UAE League Development Forum will see the participation of an elite group of specialists from FIFA, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Asian Football Confederation (AFC), as well as international lecturers in various disciplines and representatives of professional clubs.

The anticipated event will be organised by the UAE Pro League on 1st and 2nd May, from 11:00 to 14:00 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental- Abu Dhabi.

During the Forum's second edition, the technical and commercial aspects of the UAE Pro League's various competitions will be reviewed, in addition to the clubs' development in the areas of sustainability, facilities, and marketing.

Meanwhile, the speakers' list includes former Barcelona and International Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta will also be a speaker at the two-day Forum. Iniesta guided his national team to claim the 2010 World Cup title and two Euro trophies in 2008 and 2012, in addition to his 32 trophies with Barcelona, including 3 FIFA Club World Cup titles, 4 UEFA Champions League trophies, and 3 Spanish Super Cup titles.

Additionally, the AFC Deputy General Secretary and Executive Director of the AFC Competitions Division Shin Man Gill will attend the Forum.

The arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Benoît Pasquier, who holds a master's degree in International sports Law (LL.M.), will provide significant information during the Forum's activities, supported by his legal experience through working as the Director of Legal Affairs of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Deputy Secretary of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and Ethics Committee.

The speakers' list also includes Elliot Arthur, a sustainability and climate communications expert and the founder and director of Football For Future, which supports clients from clubs and professional footballers with the knowledge and tools they need to incorporate sustainability into their businesses' operations and cultures.

The CEO and Chairman of Scottish Championship club Dunfermline Athletic and the Chief Commercial Officer for Nottingham Forest David Cook will partake at the Forum as a speaker, conveying his 20-year experience in the business of football with senior commercial roles in Europe and the middle East, including the supervision at City Football Group.