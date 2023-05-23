SEDD reorganises economic activities to be conducted in specific areas

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) As an implementation for the directives of Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has reorganised a number of economic activities to be conducted in certain areas.

This amendment comes in line with the economic vision of the Government of Sharjah to build a competitive, strong and diversified economy as well as its enthusiasm to achieve well-being and prosperity for citizens and residents.

This reaffirms SEDD’s efforts aimed at achieving a balanced and sustainable economic performance, and strengthening the business sectors in various fields. This also falls within its strategies to pursuit the most important developments and events taking place in all sectors and economic activities in the emirate, and in response to the growth witnessed by the used auto spare parts trade sector by 13 percent during 2022.

Therefore, SEDD has reorganised the practice of trading used auto spare parts in the emirate due to the importance of this activity, by amending the geographical areas permitted to practice this activity. It is worth mentioning that the Department defined number of areas like Industrial Area (4) in addition to the previous areas in which it is allowed to practice this activity, namely Industrial Areas No. (3,5,6,8,10,11,12,13), scrap yard in Sharjah and heavy machinery and spare parts at Al Hino area as well as Al Saja’a Industrial Area.

This comes within the Department’s concerns to attract investors in coordination with the competent authorities in the emirate by providing more investment opportunities in areas with advanced infrastructure, facilities and services of high quality, markets and specialised areas for various sectors, especially in used auto parts.

Such thing would enhance the role of the sector and the position of the emirate as an ideal destination for car trade in the region.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the Department organised sites for practicing the activity of trading used auto spare parts in the emirate, in an effort to develop and promote its services provided to customers as well as to adopt everything that would provide more investment opportunities in the emirate.

He stressed that SEDD focuses on supporting and developing services provided to the business sector in Sharjah. such thing falls within the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the wise pursuit of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, who call to offer all facilities to the investor in order to develop the economic situation and provide a stimulating environment for investment.

On the other hand, Fahad Ahmad Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department at SEDD, explained that Department focuses on strengthening its relationship with the private sector to identify the needs of the business sector and provide more facilities for it. This comes as part of its strategy aimed at promoting economic growth and consolidating Sharjah's position on the list of the most important global trade and economic centers.

He also indicated that based on the Department's concerns on the interest of members of society, SEDD has taken it upon itself to regulate the conduct of economic activities in a way that guarantees all parties their rights, especially as it is authorized to issue and manage licenses in the emirate.