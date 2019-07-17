Selection of Dubai as the 2020 & Capital of Arab Media& highlights UAE&'s leading role in media industry: Arab Information Ministers

Arab information ministers affirmed today that selection of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media' has underscored the UAE's leading role in the regional and international media landscape

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Arab information ministers affirmed today that selection of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media' has underscored the UAE's leading role in the regional and international media landscape.

Makram Mohammed Ahmed, Chair of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that the selection of Dubai for this prestigious status was objective.

''We are confident that both establishments and professionals in Dubai deserve this honour,'' he said.''Dubai has offered a lot to the Arab culture and media and deserves to be the 'Capital of Arab Media''' Jumana Ghunaimat, Minister of State for Media Affairs, Jordan, praised the selection as a ''good initiative'', and expressed her confidence of Dubai's ability to better serve the Arab media sector and Arab issues. Dubai's standing will enhance media's role in advancing critical Arab issues,'' she added.

While congratulating the UAE, Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri said Dubai's selection as 'Capital of Arab Media, would support Arab causes.''We wish the UAE every success.'' Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Bahr, Bahrain's Information Ministry Undersecretary, said the UAE always meets the finest criteria, given its prominent place in the hearts of brothers in the Arab World.

''It is natural to have such an Arab consensus on this selection because of Dubai's high cultural and media importance in the Arab World,'' he added.

Dubai During its 50th Ordinary Session, chaired by Saudi Arabia, the Arab Information Ministers Council selected the Emirate of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media'. The Council's decision confirms the UAE’s role in supporting Arab and international media and further recognises Dubai's prominent media stature.