SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has implemented the connection of natural gas service to eight development projects in Sharjah, in addition to six new projects for the extension of natural gas lines in various sectors and regions in 2022.

Amna bin Haddah, Director of the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, explained that the authority is keen to intensify its efforts to expand the implementation of the natural gas project and deliver services to all regions in Sharjah to take advantage of the multiple benefits it achieves compared to the use of liquefied gas.

She pointed out that the projects completed by the authority in the field of natural gas during the year 2022 included the completion of all internal connections within the Sustainable City project and the Sheikh Zayed Housing project in the suburb of Al Suyoh.



Natural gas was also pumped to the Sharjah Garden City Villa residential units, the Maryam Island project, parts of Aljada project, the second phase of the Al Mamsha project, and a percentage of the Masaar project.

She indicated that the natural gas pipeline extension projects implemented in 2022 included the Zubair line project, the Rahmaniyah-Muwailih project, the Al-Bataeh line project, the Al Shanouf project, and the Al Suyoh project.

In addition, the implementation of the project to extend a main gas line to Al Hamriya will begin in the near future.

