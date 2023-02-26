UrduPoint.com

SEWA Connects Gas Lines To 8 Projects, 6 Main Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 05:45 PM

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has implemented the connection of natural gas service to eight development projects in Sharjah, in addition to six new projects for the extension of natural gas lines in various sectors and regions in 2022.
Amna bin Haddah, Director of the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, explained that the authority is keen to intensify its efforts to expand the implementation of the natural gas project and deliver services to all regions in Sharjah to take advantage of the multiple benefits it achieves compared to the use of liquefied gas.

She pointed out that the projects completed by the authority in the field of natural gas during the year 2022 included the completion of all internal connections within the Sustainable City project and the Sheikh Zayed Housing project in the suburb of Al Suyoh.


Natural gas was also pumped to the Sharjah Garden City Villa residential units, the Maryam Island project, parts of Aljada project, the second phase of the Al Mamsha project, and a percentage of the Masaar project.
She indicated that the natural gas pipeline extension projects implemented in 2022 included the Zubair line project, the Rahmaniyah-Muwailih project, the Al-Bataeh line project, the Al Shanouf project, and the Al Suyoh project.

In addition, the implementation of the project to extend a main gas line to Al Hamriya will begin in the near future.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Garden City Gas All Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

2 hours ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

3 hours ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.