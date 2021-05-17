UrduPoint.com
Shabab Al Ahli Crowned Champions Of President's Cup For 10th Time

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President's Cup for 10th time

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) AL AIN, 16th May 2021 (WAM) - Shabab Al Ahli clinched the President’s Cup for the 10th time on Sunday after beating Al Nasr 2-1 in a dramatic finale in Al Ain.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, handed the cup to the winners. He congratulated Shabab Al Ahli on winning the coveted President's Cup and praised the heroic performance of the runners-up Al Nasr.

