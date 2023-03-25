Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan meets President of Gambia

BANJUL, Gambia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2023) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of Gambia.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to President Barrow, and their wishes for his country and people to achieve further progress and prosperity.

The two sides also expressed their praise for the historical relations between the two countries and discussed several opportunities for collaboration across various sectors, including agriculture, technology, Artificial Intelligence, digitisation, and development projects and expressed their commitment to enhance bilateral relations.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan stated: "Our discussions today have been fruitful, the relations are strong and we aim to build on them.

We are committed to exploring new opportunities and to unify bilateral efforts to serve mutual interests.”

The minister added: “I sincerely look forward to Gambia’s participation at the eagerly awaited COP28, and to visiting their pavilion on this momentous occasion.”

President Barrow also shared his appreciation for the UAE's support for the Gambian community in the UAE and highlighted that his country will be exploring promising investment opportunities with the UAE in the fields of tourism and health.

Prior to the meeting with President Barrow, Sheikh Shakhboot was received by Dr Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Gambia and discussed with him a number of files of common interest and prospects for strengthening bilateral relations.