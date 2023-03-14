UrduPoint.com

Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, inaugurated the 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition, being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 15th March.

The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, and Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET).

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the EmiratesSkills National Competition is organised annually by ACTVET.

The three-day event is part of the EmiratesSkills initiative which aims to raise awareness of vocational and technical education and raise the national standard of advanced technology capabilities among young Emiratis, in order to advance industrial and technological growth in the UAE.

The 2023 edition of the event features more than 300 Emirati students between 16 and 21 years of age demonstrating their capabilities across 23 skill-based challenges in fields including artificial intelligence, programming, aircraft maintenance, mobile robotics, coding and 3D printing.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi said, "This year's edition features the Future Coders challenge, which is taking place at the Emirates Skills National Competition for the first time. 100 Emirati coders from grades 6-12 are taking part in the challenge."

