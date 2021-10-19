UrduPoint.com

Shakhbout Bin Nahyan Meets Qatar's Deputy PM

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Shakhbout bin Nahyan meets Qatar&#039;s Deputy PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) DOHA, 19th October 2021 (WAM) - Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met in Doha today with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting reviewed fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in a way that will serve common interests.

