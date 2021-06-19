Sharjah Award for Education Excellence selects Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum as 'Personality of the Year'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Award for Education Excellence (SAEE), affiliated with the Sharjah Education Council (SEC) selected the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Personality of Year, in the category of individuals and institutions supporting education. The 27th session of SAEE for the academic year 2020 – 2021 covers 12 categories.

The selection comes in appreciation of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum efforts to support and develop education within and outside the UAE, and his pioneering contribution in several fields, most notably, local and international educational fields.

The arbitrators conduct interviews virtually with the 340 candidates who meet the special criteria for the Award.

The categories included: individuals and institutions supporting education; the distinguished student; the distinguished special education student; the distinguished special education teacher; the distinguished teacher; the distinguished family; the distinguished nursery; the distinguished parents’ council; the distinguished school; the distinguished educational leader; the distinguished project; the distinguished applied educational research, and supporting job.

The Award revealed that preparations for the honouring ceremony is scheduled to be held on the 4th July, in addition to announcing the educational personality for this session and all winners.

Dr. Saeed Musabbah Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Education Council (SEC), confirmed that the award management made great efforts in completing the arbitration process according to the timetable approved by the council, especially in the context of the great success of communication with society and the turnout witnessed by the award despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that the SEC is proud to continue the award process in its twenty-seventh year under the patronage and support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, within the framework of his vision to support and motivate and honour the educational community, and contribute to the development of its expertise towards the success of the educational system.