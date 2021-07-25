Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering economic ties

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has discussed with the Consulate-General of the Republic of South Korea in Dubai means of enhancing economic cooperation and commercial relations between companies and investment institutions operating in Sharjah and South Korea.

They also discussed ways of supporting partnerships, along with investment opportunities available in information technology, healthcare, tourism, and culture.

This came during a visit of Moon Byung-Jun, Consul-General of South Korea in Dubai, to the SCCI headquarters, where he was received by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of the Chamber, and Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Director of International Relations Department at the Chamber.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Al-Awadi underlined the depth of UAE-South Korea relations, where the latter is considered one of the most important trading partners for the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.

Al-Awadi pointed out that the UAE is the largest market for South Korean exports in the GCC and the fourth largest market for South Korean imports in the region, noting that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached $9.4 billion in 2020.

The SCCI Director-General highlighted the services provided by the Sharjah Chamber to businessmen and investors, hoping that this visit would advance the economic and investment ties between the two countries.

He stressed that the Chamber is keen to attract investments, build commercial partnerships, and promote the rewarding opportunities available in various economic sectors in Sharjah. It also provides enormous incentives and benefits to attract businessmen from worldwide to maintain the pioneering position of the emirate as a prominent economic hub both regionally and globally.

Byung-Jun, in turn, thanked the Chamber for the warm reception and the keenness it showed to provide means of support and coordination with the Korean business community. He also lauded renaissance and economic development witnessed by Sharjah in various fields, expressing his eagerness to extend the existing cooperation with the Chamber to enhance mutual trade and investment relations.

The South Korean Consul-General pointed to the importance of South Korean companies participating in the exhibitions hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah, such as the SteelFab, the Watch & Jewellery middle East Show (WJMES), and other cultural events hosted by Sharjah which is considered a regional leader in this field.