Sharjah Crown Prince Chairs Weekly SEC Meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of SEC.

The meeting, which was held at the Ruler's Office in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, discussed a number of topics on its agenda to follow up on the most prominent developments in government work and plans to develop services in various government departments in the Emirate.

The council approved the proposals of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, including the main events that commemorate the founding leaders and their efforts in unifying the country.

The council reviewed the efforts of Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) in providing data for the establishments that contributes to supporting the efforts of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular in developing financial control systems to curb money-laundering crimes.

SEDD has completed more than 85 percent of the target group in a short period of time, which affirmed the quality of the work and the great response from the various establishments registered at the department.

The council also approved a set of proposals that support the economy and stimulate all commercial and industrial sectors, and provide distinguished services to entrepreneurs and companies.

