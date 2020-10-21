UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Film Platform To Feature Over 60 Films

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Art Foundation, SAF, today announced an expanded programme for the third edition of its annual film festival, Sharjah Film Platform, SFP, which provides a vital platform for emerging and established filmmakers from across the UAE and around the world.

The 2020 edition of the SFP presents a robust line-up of film screenings online and in cinemas, including award-winning films as well as new and never-before-seen films. Alongside these screenings, SFP features public talks on contemporary topics in film and awards for the best documentary, experimental and narrative films. Screenings will take place at the Foundation’s open-air Mirage City Cinema, the recently renovated iconic Flying Saucer and CINEMACITY IMAX at Zero 6 Mall in Sharjah, UAE, from 14th to 21st November, 2020.

Online screenings will be hosted on the foundation’s dedicated virtual festival platform, which will also present a programme of extensive talks and workshops. This year, the foundation is broadening the Sharjah Film Platform programming with the launch of the Industry Hub, a new initiative to support film production and distribution in the MENASA region.

"There is an exceptional community of filmmakers in the UAE and the surrounding region, and through the establishment of Sharjah Film Platform in 2018, we aimed to build on the SAF’s longstanding support for filmmakers and help bring their work to wider international audiences," said the SAF Director, Hoor Al Qasimi.

"The substantial developments happening this year the inclusion of an online screening component for the festival and the launch of the SFP Industry Hub allow us to build on our commitment to films by bringing the work of incredible filmmakers from the region straight into the homes of viewers around the world and by creating new infrastructure to support emerging filmmakers and lay the groundwork for more risk-taking, experimental and exceptional films in the years to come," he added.

This year’s advisory committee to the festival has Sandra den Hamer (Eye Film Institute Director), Maike Mia Höhne (Artistic Director, Hamburg International Short Film Festival), and Richie Mehta (filmmaker).

Related Topics

World Film And Movies UAE Sharjah Hamburg Hub November 2018 2020 From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Three dead as Guinea hit by post-election violence ..

1 minute ago

Inter's Hakimi out of 'Gladbach clash after positi ..

1 minute ago

Media watchdog files complaint in Sweden against E ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CDA jo ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to PG NAB over a bail ..

5 minutes ago

MPAs walk out of floor over resolution about Urdu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.