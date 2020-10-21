Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Art Foundation, SAF, today announced an expanded programme for the third edition of its annual film festival, Sharjah Film Platform, SFP, which provides a vital platform for emerging and established filmmakers from across the UAE and around the world.

The 2020 edition of the SFP presents a robust line-up of film screenings online and in cinemas, including award-winning films as well as new and never-before-seen films. Alongside these screenings, SFP features public talks on contemporary topics in film and awards for the best documentary, experimental and narrative films. Screenings will take place at the Foundation’s open-air Mirage City Cinema, the recently renovated iconic Flying Saucer and CINEMACITY IMAX at Zero 6 Mall in Sharjah, UAE, from 14th to 21st November, 2020.

Online screenings will be hosted on the foundation’s dedicated virtual festival platform, which will also present a programme of extensive talks and workshops. This year, the foundation is broadening the Sharjah Film Platform programming with the launch of the Industry Hub, a new initiative to support film production and distribution in the MENASA region.

"There is an exceptional community of filmmakers in the UAE and the surrounding region, and through the establishment of Sharjah Film Platform in 2018, we aimed to build on the SAF’s longstanding support for filmmakers and help bring their work to wider international audiences," said the SAF Director, Hoor Al Qasimi.

"The substantial developments happening this year the inclusion of an online screening component for the festival and the launch of the SFP Industry Hub allow us to build on our commitment to films by bringing the work of incredible filmmakers from the region straight into the homes of viewers around the world and by creating new infrastructure to support emerging filmmakers and lay the groundwork for more risk-taking, experimental and exceptional films in the years to come," he added.

This year’s advisory committee to the festival has Sandra den Hamer (Eye Film Institute Director), Maike Mia Höhne (Artistic Director, Hamburg International Short Film Festival), and Richie Mehta (filmmaker).