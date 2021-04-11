UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Government Departments' Working Hours In Ramadan Announced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:45 PM

Sharjah government departments' working hours in Ramadan announced

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate (SHRD) announced the work hours for the Holy month of Ramadan in government departments in the Emirate of Sharjah, starting at 9.00 and ending at 14.00.

It has further said that the departments, agencies and institutions operating the shift system will determine the beginning and end of the work hours according to the work requirements.

On this occasion, the department congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

