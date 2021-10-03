UrduPoint.com

Sharjah, Guatemala Explore Strengthening Economic Ties

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:00 PM

Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ties

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has welcomed a high-level government delegation from the Republic of Guatemala, headed by Antonio Malouf, Minister of Economy of Guatemala, to discuss ways to develop economic cooperation and mutual trade exchange relations, as well as investment opportunities available in both sides.

The Guatemalan delegation included Shirley Aguilar, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Lars Pera, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, commended the depth of the UAE-Guatemala relations and distinguished partnerships between them, especially in the economic and commercial aspects.

Al Owais noted that the current visit was preceded by previous visits by official Guatemalan delegations to the Chamber, which, in turn, took part in the bicentenary of the Republic of Guatemala during a ceremony held at the House of Wisdom the last month.

Over the past five years, trade relations have expanded by more than 40 percent, and the UAE's investments have exceeded $670 million since 2003, Al Owais stated.

The SCCI Chairman pointed to the SCCI's willingness to open a representative office for Guatemala to facilitate and strengthen investment operations, adding that, "Sharjah is home to more than 2,950 industrial companies, which reflects its capabilities and the development of its pioneering industrial infrastructure across the UAE and the region.

Malouf said that he is extremely impressed by the Chamber's innovative services to its members and the exceptional privileges provided to foreign investors.

He stressed the importance of stepping up efforts to bolster ties and explore new opportunities during the upcoming stage in many areas of common interest, such as industry, agriculture, the coffee trade, vegetables and fruits, and others.

Malouf expressed his country's desire to increase mutual visits between the Emirati businessmen and their counterparts in Guatemala, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the aspirations of its leadership.

Related Topics

Exchange Agriculture UAE Sharjah Visit Guatemala Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

6 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.