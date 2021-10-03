Sharjah, Guatemala explore strengthening economic ties

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has welcomed a high-level government delegation from the Republic of Guatemala, headed by Antonio Malouf, Minister of Economy of Guatemala, to discuss ways to develop economic cooperation and mutual trade exchange relations, as well as investment opportunities available in both sides.

The Guatemalan delegation included Shirley Aguilar, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Lars Pera, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, commended the depth of the UAE-Guatemala relations and distinguished partnerships between them, especially in the economic and commercial aspects.

Al Owais noted that the current visit was preceded by previous visits by official Guatemalan delegations to the Chamber, which, in turn, took part in the bicentenary of the Republic of Guatemala during a ceremony held at the House of Wisdom the last month.

Over the past five years, trade relations have expanded by more than 40 percent, and the UAE's investments have exceeded $670 million since 2003, Al Owais stated.

The SCCI Chairman pointed to the SCCI's willingness to open a representative office for Guatemala to facilitate and strengthen investment operations, adding that, "Sharjah is home to more than 2,950 industrial companies, which reflects its capabilities and the development of its pioneering industrial infrastructure across the UAE and the region.

Malouf said that he is extremely impressed by the Chamber's innovative services to its members and the exceptional privileges provided to foreign investors.

He stressed the importance of stepping up efforts to bolster ties and explore new opportunities during the upcoming stage in many areas of common interest, such as industry, agriculture, the coffee trade, vegetables and fruits, and others.

Malouf expressed his country's desire to increase mutual visits between the Emirati businessmen and their counterparts in Guatemala, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the aspirations of its leadership.