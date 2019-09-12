UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Participates In Hong Kong’s Fourth Belt And Road Summit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah participates in Hong Kong’s fourth Belt and Road Summit

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI, has participated in the 4th Summit of the Belt and Road Initiative in Hong Kong. Government delegations representing 80 countries are taking part in the event.t delegations from 80 countries.

In a keynote speech at the event, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the SRTI Park, said, "China is one of the most important trading and economic partners of the UAE, and we stress that the SRTI Park seeks to effectively contribute to the fields of research, development and knowledge transfer."

He stressed that establishing a knowledge economy is the top priority for future smart cities.

Aisha Al Qubaisi, advisor at the Embassy of the UAE in China, attended the first session of the Sharjah China Innovation Roadshow 2019 in Shenzhen, coordinated by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The roadshow began with the presentation of the investment opportunities at the park to leading investors in Shenzhen, concentrating on the Science Park’s six focus areas: Renewable Energy, Environmental Technologies, Digitisation, Design and Production, Transport and Logistics and Water Technology.

Al Mahmoudi expressed his confidence that the UAE-China visits at the highest levels of leadership will consolidate the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially at an economic level, which will increase the flow of investments in both directions to serve the development requirements and support the interests of the UAE business community and its Chinese counterparts.

Several direct bilateral meetings were held to attract Chinese innovations specialising in high-tech products, using SRTI Park as a testbed for research and development in the middle East.

The SRTI Park recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the China-Arab International Technology Transfer Centre towards the creation of a centre for technology transfer, while also helping in the creation of newer partnerships between research institutions, companies and entrepreneurs, and in line with the objectives of the China Belt and Road Initiative.

