Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the provision of additional monthly grants as a gift to Sharjah citizens who have retired from Federal entities and other institutions within the Emirates, to be deposited in their bank accounts beginning in January 2023, to ensure a decent life for them.

The Ruler of Sharjah, during a phone conversation with Hassan Yaqoub, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council, on Sharjah Radio and Television's "Direct Line" programme, stated, “After we raised the pension for senior retirees from Sharjah citizens, who were working in government of the emirate, ensuring that they enjoy decent living standards, we are now working on addressing the situation of senior citizens of Sharjah who are retired from ministries and other institutions within the Emirates, as the Sharjah Social Services Department throughout the past period provided them with some assistance, but it is not sufficient, so we decided to provide grants as monthly supplements for them, which will be deposited in their bank accounts, starting from January 2023.

“Starting next Monday, about 1,000 retirees from federal agencies and other institutions within the UAE will enter the Sharjah government's account, so that these grants will begin in January 2023, leaving about 3,500 retirees who will be provided with the parental grant later. However, they will receive it in full since the resolution was announced and retrospectively beginning in January, in order for us to perform the appropriate procedures such as selection and registration, which take time and are additional tasks given to employees,” he added.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan concluded, "The year 2023 will be a good year, because we started it by providing jobs before the new year, and citizens will continue to live in dignity in the coming year and all years, and we pray to Allah that this year will end with goodness for all, and that we spend the coming year in good deeds, obedience to God, and serving the citizens."