Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed on Monday, at the Sharjah Performing Arts academy (SPAA), the inauguration of the activities of the 4th edition of the Sharjah Gulf Theater Festival, which will continue until 27th February.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was welcomed by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs; Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Advisor to the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture; and Ali bin Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority; Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Department of Protocol and Hospitality; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah sports Council, along with a number of senior officials, and a group of artists, writers, intellectuals and theatre lovers.

The ceremony started with a film about the march of the Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival during its past three sessions, highlighting the most important winning works and the most prominent initiatives that the theatre witnessed under the directives of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, notably the establishment of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, a world-leading performing arts education and training institution, which His Highness announced during one of the theater festivals in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival was established in 2015 under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, celebrating the creators of Gulf theatre, to be organised every two years, including various theatrical performances of well-known artistic groups.

The cultural event witnessed the announcement of the members of the jury for the current edition of the festival.

Then, the audience enjoyed watching the captivating performances of the iconic “Nimrod”, a thought-provoking play written by the Sharjah Ruler. The play was performed by third-year students at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, being directed by Professor Peter Barlow, Executive Director of the SPAA.

The play provided the audiences with an insight into the life of the historical figure Al-Nimrod during immersive evening, including theatrical storytelling, music, dance, and drama.

At the conclusion of the play, the Ruler of Sharjah took a souvenir photo with the Academy’s students who performed the theatrical performance. His Highness was impressed with the students’ performance in producing the show according to the writer’s perspective and bringing the text to life.

Six of the most prominent and latest theatrical performances in the Arab Gulf countries are participating in the official competition of the festival.

The audience will witness, at the Sharjah Cultural Palace, the performance of the plays participating in the festival, which are competing for numerous awards.

The Festival includes many accompanying activities, which are designed to enhance bridges of communication between participants, guests and the public. It also organises six evening cultural seminars, introducing the efforts and successes of theatre groups in several countries of the Arab world.

