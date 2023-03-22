UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Congratulates UAE Leaders On Holy Month Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad extended his wishes for the continued prosperity and development of the people of the UAE, as well as the Arab and Muslim nations during this blessed month.

He sent similar messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

The Ruler of Sharjah conveyed his greetings to the Kings, Presidents, and leaders of the GCC, Arab, and Islamic countries on this special occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; sent similar cables of congratulations to the UAE Leaders, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, as well as leaders of GCC and Arab and Muslim nations on the occasion.

