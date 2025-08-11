PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,547 To Record High
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,547.05 more points, a positive of 1.06 percent, closing recorded high at 146,929.84 points against 145,382.80 points last trading day
A total of 611,205,197 shares were traded during the day as compared to 548,050,956 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.004 billion against Rs 45.488 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 242 of them recorded gains and 209 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Lotte Chemical with 73,285,719 shares at Rs 21.
80 per share, Siddiqsons Tin with 21,157,191 shares at Rs7.55 per share and Invest Bank with 19,982,714 shares at Rs 8.68 per share.
Mari Energies Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 47.52 per share price, closing at Rs 666.05, whereas the runner-up was Thal Limited with Rs45.53 rise in its per share price to Rs 500.78.
Unilever Paksitan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs906.49 per share closing at Rs 32,100.01 followed by PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs536.51 decline in its share price to close at Rs28,843.15.
Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 326 companies traded shares in the market out of which 221 witnessed gain, 101 loss where the prices of 4 companies remained unchanged.
