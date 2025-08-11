ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail in May 9 riots Cases

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday announced verdicts in two cases related to the May 9 riots, acquitting senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while sentencing several other party leaders to lengthy prison terms.

ATC Judge delivered the verdicts during a special court session held at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the accused are currently detained.

According to the court's ruling, PTI leaders Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr.

Yasmin Rashid, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry were each sentenced to 10 years in prison for their involvement in the violent protests that erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

Two other PTI members, Aliya Hamza Malik and Sanam Javed, received 5-year prison sentences each in connection with the same incidents.

The court had earlier handed down punishments to other prominent PTI figures, including Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, in related arson and vandalism cases stemming from the May 9 unrest.