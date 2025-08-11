PSX Hits Historic High As KSE-100 Surges Over 1,500 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2025 | 04:07 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) witnessed a historic rally on the first trading day of the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index soaring to an all-time high.
The trading on Monday began with a gain of 250 points, pushing the index to 145,632 points.
The bullish trend continued throughout the session, and by the close, the KSE-100 Index had surged by a record-breaking 1,547 points, settling at a new peak of 146,929 points.
It marked the continuation of a strong upward trend as last week also witnessed major gains in the psx, with the index setting new records on all five trading days.
The market analysts attributed the surge to improving investor confidence, favorable economic indicators and strong corporate earnings.
