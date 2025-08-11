Open Menu

PSX Hits Historic High As KSE-100 Surges Over 1,500 Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2025 | 04:07 PM

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

Bullish trend continued throughout session, and by the close, KSE-100 Index had surged by a record-breaking 1,547 points, settling at a new peak of 146,929 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) witnessed a historic rally on the first trading day of the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index soaring to an all-time high.

The trading on Monday began with a gain of 250 points, pushing the index to 145,632 points.

The bullish trend continued throughout the session, and by the close, the KSE-100 Index had surged by a record-breaking 1,547 points, settling at a new peak of 146,929 points.

It marked the continuation of a strong upward trend as last week also witnessed major gains in the psx, with the index setting new records on all five trading days.

The market analysts attributed the surge to improving investor confidence, favorable economic indicators and strong corporate earnings.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange Market All Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

1 minute ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

8 minutes ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

8 minutes ago
 Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

11 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

15 minutes ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

21 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

2 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

3 hours ago
 Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel agains ..

Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..

3 hours ago
 ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Pro ..

ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business