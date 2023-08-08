Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Directs Keeping Registration's Door Open At SMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the applications of 82 students to the Sharjah Maritime academy (SMA) in Khorfakkan, 62 of whom received a scholarship, and the rest received a 30 percent discount on fees.
His Highness also directed continuing to accept students' applications, especially those who completed the national service.

Sheikh Sultan also approved the admission of 25 citizens, graduates of the Arabic Language, Islamic Studies and Early Childhood at the University of Sharjah, gpa of 3.

0 or above, with scholarships at the Sharjah education Academy to study a postgraduate diploma in Education for a year, after which enrolling them in Sharjah private schools.

The Ruler of Sharjah also directed the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to sponsor the electricity and water connection fees for Dibba Al Hisn citizens under "Sharjah Housing" programme, by paying no more than AED15,000 to the Union Water and Electricity Company, for the materials used and connecting services fees.

