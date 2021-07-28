Sharjah Ruler inspects several vital projects in Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday, inspected several vital projects in the city of Kalba.

The inspection comes as part of his permanent tours to follow up on various projects in all cities and regions of the emirate that contribute to providing distinguished infrastructure, service and tourism facilities that attract residents and visitors. The tour commenced with a visit to the site of the Al-Kitab Rest Project, located on one of the peaks of the Kalba Mountains at a height of 1,000 metres above sea level, including various accompanying services and facilities.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the project’s plans, with a detailed explanation from Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Head of the Initiatives Implementation Authority (Mubadara) about the project's various services and accompanying facilities.

Being designed to preserve the environment surrounding the mountain area, the area of the project overlooks the entire city of Kalba from the eastern side, while the northern and western sides overlook tiered orchards on the mountains that will be planted with various types of fruit trees.

The rest house with its Islamic architecture structure will be topped by a distinctive dome with a diameter of 40 metres. It will include a restaurant, a café, a multi-purpose hall, a prayer room for men and another for women, and a playground for children.

The Ruler of Sharjah approved the construction of a 5 kilometre(km)-long road to the rest house, to be built with the highest levels of safety for visitors.

The rest house and road project should be implemented within 12 months, and within the second phase, a 14-km-long mountain chain will be developed with many future projects.

Thereafter, Dr. Sheikh Sultan moved to Kalba Corniche, where he adopted the open floating theatre project. The design is inspired by his idea and is shaped like a sea shell surrounded by water basins. The theatre, with its distinctive and wonderful destination being linked to the corniche, will provide a complete view of the Kalba Corniche and the Arabian Sea, with various facilities that will attract visitors throughout the year.

During his tour, he approved the site designated for the construction of the livestock market and the butchery in the city of Kalba, which is located on the Ring Road, with a total area of 250,000 square feet. Upon completion, the market will provide all high-quality services and facilities.

The Ruler of Sharjah also reviewed the progress of a group of projects being implemented, which provide the best services and urged the speedy completion of the projects.

He concluded his tour by inspecting the Al Hafiya Lake project that is located at the western entrance of the city of Kalba for those coming from the city of Sharjah and the various emirates of the country. The lake will accommodate 370,000 cubic metres of water at a depth of two metres, a length of 1,800 metres and a width that ranges between 200 and 350 metres. Al Hafiya Lake will include many facilities and services. The work on the lake will be completed during October, while the road works and the on-site coordination will be completed in December.