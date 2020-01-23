Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree promoting Yousef Al Mansoori

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) SHARJAH, 23rd January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree promoting and appointing director for the office of the Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Arab academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah.

The Emiri Decree No (1) of 2020 stipulates that Yousef Yacoub Al Mansoori, Director of Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, Khorfakkan Branch, shall be promoted to the post of department director according to the special jobs system in the Government of Sharjah, and will be relocated to Sharjah Branch of the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport, to exercise his work as director of the Office of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.