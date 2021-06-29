Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for military personnel in the Emirate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. (2) of 2021 regarding human resources for military personnel in the statutory bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The provisions of the law shall be applied to statutory bodies, which are defined with the following entities: 1. Sharjah Police General Command.

4. Any other entity added to the aforementioned entities by a decision of Sharjah Ruler or Sharjah Executive Council.

The provisions of the law shall apply to the statutory body’s national employees in accordance with the budget allocated to them by the government.

The non-national employees of the statutory body shall be subject to the provisions of contracts concluded with them in accordance with the forms approved in the regulation, and the provisions that apply to them in this law and regulation.

The law included many legal provisions that regulate the human resources affairs of the military in terms of enrollment, appointment and conditions, training and preparation, military ranks and durations, promotions and their mechanisms, duties and job prohibitions, and other organisational clauses.