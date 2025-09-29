Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the opening of the fifth edition of the Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage, organised by the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM-Sharjah) under the theme “The Role of Women and Youth in Preserving Cultural Heritage and Museum Innovation”.

The event was held at the headquarters of the Centre of International Organisations for Cultural Heritage in Sharjah University City.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem, followed by a speech from Nasir Al Darmaki, Deputy Manager of ICCROM-Sharjah, who welcomed the Ruler of Sharjah and praised his support for cultural and heritage events. He said the forum seeks to empower women and youth in heritage preservation and reviewed Sharjah’s initiatives to strengthen their roles in society.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, stressed that heritage is a living value rooted in memory and practice, not just preserved artefacts. He highlighted the central role of Arab women as guardians of heritage and youth as innovators integrating tradition with technology and the cultural economy.

In a recorded address, Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral, Director-General of ICCROM, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his vision and continuous support, describing the forum as a platform for amplifying voices, sharing experiences and building partnerships that shape the future of heritage preservation.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, underscored the role of heritage in shaping Arab identity and the importance of involving women and youth as bridges between past and future. He also noted that innovation in museums is essential to present heritage in a contemporary language without compromising authenticity.

Delivering the keynote, Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, spoke on youth, heritage and cultural resilience in the Arab world. He underlined the role of women in transmitting traditions, the contribution of youth in reviving cultural memory, and the use of digital tools to strengthen engagement with heritage. He reviewed inspiring youth-led experiences and presented recommendations for policies supporting youth empowerment in this field.

The programme also featured a qanun performance of Emirati pieces before concluding with commemorative photos with the Ruler of Sharjah.

The three-day forum reaffirms Sharjah’s commitment to heritage as a pillar of Arab identity and sustainable development. It highlights the role of women as transmitters of cultural knowledge and youth as innovators offering creative solutions and modern techniques for heritage conservation.

Attending the opening were Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Zaki Nusseibeh, along with senior officials, cultural leaders and representatives from Arab and international institutions.