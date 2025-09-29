Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress Alizeh Shah hit back at critics over cosmetic surgery allegations, calling them baseless and asserting that she is naturally beautiful.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) Pakistani actress and model Alizeh Shah has strongly responded to ongoing criticism and allegations regarding cosmetic surgery, giving a clear message to her critics through social media.

In a post on Instagram, Alizeh said it was “ridiculous” to repeatedly accuse her of undergoing cosmetic procedures, especially from people who simultaneously criticize her yet ask for tips on how to lose weight and achieve a slimmer look.

The actress stated that if someone cannot look like her or afford the same lifestyle, it is their own shortcoming, not hers, and urged people to stop making baseless accusations.

She further added that ridiculing women for surgeries is unfortunate, noting that those who point fingers at others are usually dissatisfied with themselves.

Alizeh clarified that she has not undergone any surgery and described herself as naturally beautiful.

The remarks come days after she shared a “Get Ready With Me” video on Instagram, which sparked a mixed reaction — some users mocked her for allegedly looking “Korean” due to surgery, while many fans praised her appearance.