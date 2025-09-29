Open Menu

Alizeh Shah Denies Plastic Surgery Flaims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:43 PM

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Actress Alizeh Shah hit back at critics over cosmetic surgery allegations, calling them baseless and asserting that she is naturally beautiful.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) Pakistani actress and model Alizeh Shah has strongly responded to ongoing criticism and allegations regarding cosmetic surgery, giving a clear message to her critics through social media.

In a post on Instagram, Alizeh said it was “ridiculous” to repeatedly accuse her of undergoing cosmetic procedures, especially from people who simultaneously criticize her yet ask for tips on how to lose weight and achieve a slimmer look.

The actress stated that if someone cannot look like her or afford the same lifestyle, it is their own shortcoming, not hers, and urged people to stop making baseless accusations.

She further added that ridiculing women for surgeries is unfortunate, noting that those who point fingers at others are usually dissatisfied with themselves.

Alizeh clarified that she has not undergone any surgery and described herself as naturally beautiful.

The remarks come days after she shared a “Get Ready With Me” video on Instagram, which sparked a mixed reaction — some users mocked her for allegedly looking “Korean” due to surgery, while many fans praised her appearance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Same Women Post From Weight Instagram

Recent Stories

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

17 minutes ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

46 minutes ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

47 minutes ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

55 minutes ago
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

2 hours ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

2 hours ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Infotainment