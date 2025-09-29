SUPARCO Launches Five-day Training On Space-based Disaster Management
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:48 PM
SUPARCO, in collaboration with the Inter-Islamic Network on Space Science and Technology, has inaugurated a five-day training course aimed at using space science to tackle natural disasters.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), in collaboration with the Inter-Islamic Network on Space Science and Technology, has launched a five-day training course focused on utilizing space technology to manage natural disasters.
Representatives from Iraq, Libya, Senegal, and Tunisia participated in the opening ceremony. During the session, SUPARCO officials announced plans to launch three high-resolution satellites within the next six months and six more within a year, In addition to the four satellites already deployed.
Addressing the ceremony, Zafar Iqbal, Member Space Application and Technology at SUPARCO, stressed the vital role of space-based disaster management. He noted that satellite data had proven critical in monitoring recent floods, while the responsibility of acting on this information rests with other institutions.
He emphasized the importance of not only acquiring satellite data but also effectively using it to confront challenges posed by climate change.
Dr. Muhammad Farooq, Director of Space and Disaster Management, highlighted SUPARCO’s capabilities in predicting earthquakes, floods, cyclones, droughts, and glacier melting. He said timely information can significantly reduce human and financial losses.
Experts from participating countries underscored the need for greater regional cooperation in space technology, stressing that timely disaster warnings and collaborative strategies are key to mitigating risks. They expressed that the training would help enhance mutual expertise in space sciences and disaster management.
