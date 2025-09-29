Open Menu

SUPARCO Launches Five-day Training On Space-based Disaster Management

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:48 PM

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

SUPARCO, in collaboration with the Inter-Islamic Network on Space Science and Technology, has inaugurated a five-day training course aimed at using space science to tackle natural disasters.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), in collaboration with the Inter-Islamic Network on Space Science and Technology, has launched a five-day training course focused on utilizing space technology to manage natural disasters.

Representatives from Iraq, Libya, Senegal, and Tunisia participated in the opening ceremony. During the session, SUPARCO officials announced plans to launch three high-resolution satellites within the next six months and six more within a year, In addition to the four satellites already deployed.

Addressing the ceremony, Zafar Iqbal, Member Space Application and Technology at SUPARCO, stressed the vital role of space-based disaster management. He noted that satellite data had proven critical in monitoring recent floods, while the responsibility of acting on this information rests with other institutions.

He emphasized the importance of not only acquiring satellite data but also effectively using it to confront challenges posed by climate change.

Dr. Muhammad Farooq, Director of Space and Disaster Management, highlighted SUPARCO’s capabilities in predicting earthquakes, floods, cyclones, droughts, and glacier melting. He said timely information can significantly reduce human and financial losses.

Experts from participating countries underscored the need for greater regional cooperation in space technology, stressing that timely disaster warnings and collaborative strategies are key to mitigating risks. They expressed that the training would help enhance mutual expertise in space sciences and disaster management.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Iraq Tunisia Senegal Libya From Satellites

Recent Stories

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

4 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

22 minutes ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

22 minutes ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

50 minutes ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

52 minutes ago
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

59 minutes ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

2 hours ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business