Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

(@Abdulla99267510)

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final, claiming their ninth title. The team and standout players received major cash prizes, while BCCI announced a massive bonus for the squad.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, securing the prestigious title for the ninth time. Both teams and standout performers received hefty prize money from the Asian cricket Council (ACC).

The winning Indian team was awarded USD 300,000 (approximately PKR 85 million), while runner-up Pakistan received USD 75,000 (over PKR 20 million). Indian batsman Tilak Varma, who played a match-winning knock in the final, was named Man of the Match and received USD 5,000 (PKR 1.4 million) along with a trophy, in addition to USD 3,000 for hitting the most sixes.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was declared the Most Valuable Player and received USD 15,000 (PKR 4.2 million). Abhishek Sharma was honored as Player of the Series, winning USD 15,000, a trophy, and an SUV car. Shivam Dube was given USD 3,500 as the Game Changer of the Match.

The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a special bonus of INR 210 million (around PKR 770 million) for the Indian squad and support staff in celebration of the victory.

Overall, the ACC distributed hundreds of thousands of Dollars in prize money to reward outstanding performances in Asia Cup 2025.