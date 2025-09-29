Open Menu

Asia Cup Final: How Much Prize Money Did Both Teams Receive?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:53 PM

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final, claiming their ninth title. The team and standout players received major cash prizes, while BCCI announced a massive bonus for the squad.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, securing the prestigious title for the ninth time. Both teams and standout performers received hefty prize money from the Asian cricket Council (ACC).

The winning Indian team was awarded USD 300,000 (approximately PKR 85 million), while runner-up Pakistan received USD 75,000 (over PKR 20 million). Indian batsman Tilak Varma, who played a match-winning knock in the final, was named Man of the Match and received USD 5,000 (PKR 1.4 million) along with a trophy, in addition to USD 3,000 for hitting the most sixes.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was declared the Most Valuable Player and received USD 15,000 (PKR 4.2 million). Abhishek Sharma was honored as Player of the Series, winning USD 15,000, a trophy, and an SUV car. Shivam Dube was given USD 3,500 as the Game Changer of the Match.

The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a special bonus of INR 210 million (around PKR 770 million) for the Indian squad and support staff in celebration of the victory.

Overall, the ACC distributed hundreds of thousands of Dollars in prize money to reward outstanding performances in Asia Cup 2025.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Board Of Control For Cricket In India Car Man Kuldeep Yadav Pakistani Rupees United States Dollars India Rupees Money From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

4 minutes ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

9 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

27 minutes ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

27 minutes ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

56 minutes ago
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

57 minutes ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

1 hour ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports