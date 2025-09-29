Asia Cup Final: How Much Prize Money Did Both Teams Receive?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:53 PM
India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final, claiming their ninth title. The team and standout players received major cash prizes, while BCCI announced a massive bonus for the squad.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, securing the prestigious title for the ninth time. Both teams and standout performers received hefty prize money from the Asian cricket Council (ACC).
The winning Indian team was awarded USD 300,000 (approximately PKR 85 million), while runner-up Pakistan received USD 75,000 (over PKR 20 million). Indian batsman Tilak Varma, who played a match-winning knock in the final, was named Man of the Match and received USD 5,000 (PKR 1.4 million) along with a trophy, in addition to USD 3,000 for hitting the most sixes.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was declared the Most Valuable Player and received USD 15,000 (PKR 4.2 million). Abhishek Sharma was honored as Player of the Series, winning USD 15,000, a trophy, and an SUV car. Shivam Dube was given USD 3,500 as the Game Changer of the Match.
The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a special bonus of INR 210 million (around PKR 770 million) for the Indian squad and support staff in celebration of the victory.
Overall, the ACC distributed hundreds of thousands of Dollars in prize money to reward outstanding performances in Asia Cup 2025.
Recent Stories
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women
More Stories From Sports
-
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?4 minutes ago
-
Aram Bagh Club wins 2nd Shaheed Hakeem Muhammed Saeed Basketball tourney3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims5 hours ago
-
India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash23 hours ago
-
DG PSB felicitates Noor Zaman on winning NASH Cup 20251 day ago
-
Indoor cricket trend rises amid shortage of grounds1 day ago
-
British Pakistani mountaineer Nadia Azad scales world’s peak Manaslu2 days ago
-
Pakistan team fully focused on winning Asia Cup final, says Salman Agha2 days ago
-
Panthers Club wins Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship2 days ago
-
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cup final2 days ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes with Pakistan3 days ago
-
Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt opening match3 days ago