Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lübeck University

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of University of Sharjah (UoS) today witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the University of Sharjah and the German University of Lübeck.

The agreement, signed by Prof. Hamid Majul Al Naimiy, Director of the University of Sharjah, and Prof. Dr. Gabriele Gillessen-Kaesbach, President of the German University of Lübeck, aims to enhance joint cooperation between the two universities in many fields.

According to the agreement, the joint doctoral programme between the University of Sharjah and the University of Lübeck will continue to be offered in medical specialties.

In accordance with the agreement, the rules and procedures for the exchange of faculty members and students between the two universities were defined, work on conducting joint scientific research related to diseases common in the United Arab Emirates, increasing the number of students in the joint doctoral programme, in addition to cooperation in the field of informatics, virtual reality and big data through the Faculty of Medicine and the College of Computing and Informatics at the University of Sharjah.

On the sidelines of the signing of the agreement, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah discussed with the delegation of the University of Lübeck, which is participating with the University of Sharjah in organising the 8th Emirati-German Congress in Medicine and Dentistry, a number of common topics in scientific and academic affairs in the fields of medical and research sciences that would promote health and find modern treatments for various diseases.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness exchanged memorial shields with the German delegation and conference guests, praising their efforts in promoting scientific cooperation and organising the 8th Emirati-German Congress in Medicine and Dentistry.

The signing of the agreement and the meeting was attended by a number of members of the board of Trustees, Vice-Chancellors of the University of Sharjah and deans of colleges.