Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the harvest ceremony of the first phase of the "Saba' Sanabel", mean seven spikes wheat farm project, Monday morning, in the Mleiha area.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan delivered a speech in which he emphasised the success of Sharjah's nourishment projects and integrated them into food security of agricultural and animal husbandry products to secure the emirate's needs from wheat, dairy, and others.

He pointed out that the wheat produced in Sharjah is one of the world's finest, for it contains the highest percentage of protein with no chemical substances.

The Ruler of Sharjah was pleased with the project's success, due to the fertility of its soil, adding that the land is plain and, therefore, the germination was all at one level. The germination period took 100 days of 1900 hectares, one-third of the land, and another third will be germinated next year. As a result, 15,200 tonnes of wheat, representing the consumption of Sharjah in one year, will be produced locally, replacing imported wheat.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan addressed the specifications of produced wheat, which achieved record levels in terms of quality. Sharjah Cooperative Society has reserved 9,000 tonnes; the rest will be distributed to other establishments. His Highness said, “after laboratory and field experiments, we will be able to produce ‘Sharjah-1’, the finest type of wheat we will be proud of.”

His Highness pointed out that wheat is not the only subject, but also other nutritional products, including high-quality vegetables free of toxins and pesticides that have contributed to the spread of serious diseases such as cancer.

The Ruler of Sharjah discussed animal husbandry products, specifically dairy products, in which the importer contains preservatives, and companies extract all fat, causing a loss of their nutritional value.

His Highness said that he is working on establishing lakes in various regions of Sharjah, which serve as a reserve for emergencies and storing surplus water from people's use in the winter compared to the summer, reaching 40 percent.

Additionally, His Highness mentioned that he ordered establishing a reservoir, "Al Midayinah", in the middle of the mountains with a capacity of 5 billion gallons.

His Highness concluded his speech by thanking everyone who contributed to the wheat farm project in Mleiha.

The Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment, "Saba' Sanabel", was unveiled, marking the start of harvesting the wheat farm.

The process of harvesting wheat was carried out using the latest machinery specially prepared for harvesting with the best technology. His Highness received a sample of the first grains and had a taste of the bread made from that wheat.

His Highness had a tour during which he saw a demonstration of the old harvesting process, how to grind the crop, and how to make bread out of it.

His Highness received a souvenir from the department, represented by wheat ears that became the emblem of the Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment. Nevertheless, His Highness also honoured the sponsors and supporters to appreciate their outstanding efforts that contributed to the success of the project, presenting them with shields.

The ceremony was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; and Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Central Finance Department; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department; and several senior officials and heads of government departments.