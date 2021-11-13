Sharjah unveils grand celebrations to mark UAE’s 50-year journey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) As the UAE gears for its golden jubilee celebrations, the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee has announced an 11-day cultural extravaganza to mark the nation’s remarkable 50-year journey dotted with memorable accomplishments.

The cultural programmes will be staged across the emirate’s different regions from 23rd November to 3rd December, 2021.

Catering to all age groups and nationalities, the festivities to mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary will be held across the Sharjah’s key tourist and cultural destinations – Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre, Sharjah National Park, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Al Hisn Island in Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam Municipality, Al Hamriyah Heritage Village, Kalba Corniche Park, and Al Dhaid Heritage Village.

Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said, "The great achievements of our beloved country since its formation in 1971 have transformed it into a role model, which calls for celebrating it with utmost pride. As we look back on the UAE’s accomplishments through these celebrations, we will be motivated to work harder to strengthen our nation’s position as a global leader and realise our leadership’s vision for the next 50 years."

"Our 50th UAE National Day celebrations will offer a wide variety of entertainment and cultural activities for all age groups and nationalities. The UAE is a role model in driving sustainable development and improving the quality of life of its people. We want to celebrate and continue this legacy in line with the directives and vision of the UAE’s wise leadership," he added.

The inauguration in the Eastern enclave on 23rd November will begin with a wide range of activities, including traditional Emirati music and dance shows. A hot-air balloon, the balloon of the "UAE President", will fly high across the ancient city, while roaming performances by musicians, artists and dancers will turn the streets and squares into theatrical stages. Residents and visitors can also look forward to live music concerts, acrobatic shows, and theatre performances.

Visitors and residents of Al Madam city can enjoy a vibrant programme of musical shows and poetry sessions on 25th November, delivered by prominent artists and classical Arabic poets. The audience can also compete to win prizes for "best video clip about Al Madam".

The heritage village of Al Hamriyah will bring Emirati maritime heritage to life through a broad range of activities, including educational and creative workshops, musical shows and "Nabati" poetry sessions.

The same day, a national march will be held from the city centre to the UAE flagpole situated in Al Hisn Island. The activities in the eastern town include an operetta marking the 50th year, a performance by Omani singer Abdullah Al Wasmi, and celebrations of the country’s history and accomplishments.

Classic car and bike enthusiasts can enjoy Kalba Corniche Park’s classic car and bike show the next day. It will showcase several rare cars and motorcycles. A dazzling fireworks display will follow. The audience will also enjoy Emirati folk songs performed by traditional Ayala performers celebrating the country’s accomplishments.

The Sharjah National Park has charted out an exciting programme for visitors with games, entertainment and traditional foods from 29th November to 3rd December. With more than 20 different events planned, the audience can enjoy tourist tours, folk dances, competitions and lucky draws, and traditional food and games.

Visitors and residents of Al Dhaid city will have a rare opportunity to explore the beauty of Arabic poetry through a series of Emirati and classical Arabic poetry sessions and traditional music shows and competitions from 29th November to 1st December.

Leading Emirati vocalists Fayez Al Saeed, Balqees and Hussain Al Jassmi are set to entertain their fans with special performances. Fayez Al Saeed and Balqees will perform at a joint concert on 1st December at the spectacular Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre, while Hussain Al Jassmi will entertain audiences in his trademark style at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, backed by Faisal Al Jasim, Mohammed Al Menhali, and Almas, on 3rd December.