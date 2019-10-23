UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah's Al Mamsha Construction Work 36% Complete

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:15 PM

Sharjah's Al Mamsha construction work 36% complete

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) The Sharjah-based developer, Alef Group, has revealed that more than 36 percent of the construction work on its flagship project, "Al Mamsha", has been completed.

The total land area during this stage of the landmark project amounts to 629,000 square feet, covering 15 mixed-use buildings, which will include 1,193 housing units and 88 shops.

Issa Ataya, Managing Director of Alef Group, noted that the project's sales are proceeding as planned in spite of the challenges besetting the real estate market during the current stage.

He revealed that the successive marketing campaigns carried out over the past period and the advantages and flexible payment plans provided by Alef Group were significant incentives that ensured the project’s sales targets were met successfully.

"Al Mamsha provides a unique mix of residential and commercial units at competitive prices, with modern designs that meet the expectations of investors and home seekers alike," he said.

Noting the integrated services provided by the project, Ataya asserted that Al Mamsha will be the first choice for a large segment of employees and students in the University City who are seeking homes in a modern environment located a few minutes away from the city.

Al Mamsha is located just off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the heart of what is now touted as "New Sharjah" and is just two minutes away from the Sharjah International Airport and University City and five minutes away from the Sharjah-Dubai border.

The development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two- and three-bedroom duplexes with a quality finish and state-of-the-art facilities.

Residents at Al Mamsha will enjoy free access to a wide range of amenities and community facilities including dedicated cluster swimming pools, a health club and gym, walkways, a nursery, a family entertainment centre, a dedicated kids’ zone, a retail spine and more.

Al Mamsha is envisioned as the first car-free development in Sharjah, where cars will be parked on the basement levels only, with visitors and residents using vertical transportation means such as elevators and escalators to get to retail or residential floors.

Related Topics

Sharjah Road Border Market Family From Airport Housing Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Facebook's Zuckerberg Declines to Help US Congress ..

9 minutes ago

Govt's efforts bringing positive results with impr ..

9 minutes ago

Dengue awareness camp at Jinnah Hospital

9 minutes ago

Labour Revolt for Johnson's Deal Shows UK Shift To ..

9 minutes ago

Northern Irish Unionists Slam Plans to Impose Pape ..

9 minutes ago

PML-N leaders visit Services Hospital to inquire a ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.