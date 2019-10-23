SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) The Sharjah-based developer, Alef Group, has revealed that more than 36 percent of the construction work on its flagship project, "Al Mamsha", has been completed.

The total land area during this stage of the landmark project amounts to 629,000 square feet, covering 15 mixed-use buildings, which will include 1,193 housing units and 88 shops.

Issa Ataya, Managing Director of Alef Group, noted that the project's sales are proceeding as planned in spite of the challenges besetting the real estate market during the current stage.

He revealed that the successive marketing campaigns carried out over the past period and the advantages and flexible payment plans provided by Alef Group were significant incentives that ensured the project’s sales targets were met successfully.

"Al Mamsha provides a unique mix of residential and commercial units at competitive prices, with modern designs that meet the expectations of investors and home seekers alike," he said.

Noting the integrated services provided by the project, Ataya asserted that Al Mamsha will be the first choice for a large segment of employees and students in the University City who are seeking homes in a modern environment located a few minutes away from the city.

Al Mamsha is located just off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the heart of what is now touted as "New Sharjah" and is just two minutes away from the Sharjah International Airport and University City and five minutes away from the Sharjah-Dubai border.

The development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two- and three-bedroom duplexes with a quality finish and state-of-the-art facilities.

Residents at Al Mamsha will enjoy free access to a wide range of amenities and community facilities including dedicated cluster swimming pools, a health club and gym, walkways, a nursery, a family entertainment centre, a dedicated kids’ zone, a retail spine and more.

Al Mamsha is envisioned as the first car-free development in Sharjah, where cars will be parked on the basement levels only, with visitors and residents using vertical transportation means such as elevators and escalators to get to retail or residential floors.