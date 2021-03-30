Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education sign cooperation agreement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Two UAE-based organisations, the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research (AQF) and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education (AGFE), have virtually signed an MoU agreement to deliver high-quality education and career guidance services to youth in the UAE.

After a long-standing relationship of mutual support, the two entities will serve the youth through a collaborative three-year partnership. Together, they will provide workshops for Ras Al Khaimah based Emirati students on the AGFE Young Thinkers Programme (YTP), introducing resources such as career guidance counselling and university preparation to help them excel.

The AGFE and AQF will work together to increase the quality of learning for the youth and fill the gaps in career guidance needed to help them transition from their education to a meaningful career path. By the end of their collaboration, both entities aim to provide services to thousands of youth across the emirate and conduct virtual sessions for parents and educators in Ras Al Khaimah to help them with education and employment.

This initiative is aligned with the UAE National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, which aims to prepare a new generation of Emiratis to face future challenges. It also reflects the AGFE's commitment to elevating Emirati and Arab students' livelihoods in the UAE and across the region.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education (AGFE), said, "Youth in the UAE is at the heart of the nation's economic growth.

Recognizing their potential, our partnership with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research will support them in developing the skills needed for these young people to find greater success along their education-to-employment journey."

Seeking to generate a world-class body of research on Ras Al Khaimah and the broader UAE, develop local capacity in the public sector, and engage the community in its work, the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research was established in 2009 through an Emiri decree by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Mohammad Omran Al Shamsi, Chairman of the AQF, said, "One of our aims at the Foundation is to establish fruitful relationships with strategic partners that ultimately serve to benefit students in the UAE along their education journey. I am confident that this partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, a long-standing ally, will help students realise their passions and explore future career pathways that will inspire them to create a better future for themselves, their communities and society at large."

The AGFE and AQF have worked together in previous years, supporting one another in several capacities. During the AGFE's early days of establishment, the AQF offered valuable insights into the Foundation that contributed to the design and development of the YTP. Having explored ways to work together over the years, the AGFE and the AQF are looking forward to collaborating closely in the implementation of university and career readiness programming.