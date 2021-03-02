UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Zayed Book Award Scientific Committee Approves Shortlists For 15th Edition

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:15 PM

Sheikh Zayed Book Award Scientific Committee approves shortlists for 15th edition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Sheikh Zayed Book Award Scientific Committee has convened to review the recommendations of the Award’s jury and approve the shortlists of the 15th edition of the Award – the largest in its history in terms of submission and nomination numbers, standing at a total 2,349 submissions; a 23 percent increase compared to the 14th edition.

The Committee’s meeting was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary, DCT Abu Dhabi and Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Secretary-General of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

Members of Committee include Dr. Khalil al Shaikh from Jordan, Juergen Boos from Germany, poet and scholar Sultan al Ameemi from the UAE, Jordanian-German translator Mustafa al Slaiman, Professor Floréal Sanagustin from France, Professor Dr. Muhammad Abu al Fadl Badran from Egypt, Jordanian-American Professor Dr. Khaled al Masri, and Professor Mohammad al Safran from Saudi Arabia.

"This year’s Sheikh Zayed Book Award witnessed the highest ever engagement in the Award’s 15-year history, and we have had an incredible variety of powerful works to choose from," said Al Hosani.

"The impressive number of submissions has proven that the profile and prestige of the Award grows year on year, successfully highlighting the innovative talents who are raising the literary bar and enriching the Arab cultural and intellectual oeuvre."

Commenting on shortlist approvals by the Scientific Committee, Dr. bin Tamim said, "Our evaluation process complies with the highest standards of transparency, integrity and objectivity, and goes through four stages. With the approval of the shortlists, the third stage of this process is now complete. In the next few weeks, we will be revealing the titles that were shortlisted in the Literature, Translation, Contribution to the Development of Nations, Arab Culture in Other Languages, Children's Literature, Literary and Art Criticism, Young Author, and Publishing and Technology categories, and we will be submitting these lists to the board of Trustees for a final approval and the selection of winners."

Related Topics

Technology Egypt France UAE Abu Dhabi Germany Young Saudi Arabia From Arab

Recent Stories

PSL 6 edition: Matches are likely to be postponed ..

3 minutes ago

UK Business Minister Thinks Too Early to Talk Abou ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz President Calls Kazakhstan Key Strategic Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Texas utility files for bankruptcy after $2.1 bn p ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Promobot Working on Hyper-Realistic Artif ..

3 minutes ago

Port Sudan Expects to Receive Another 2 US Vessels ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.