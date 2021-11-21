Solar Decathlon Middle East offers range of net-zero energy futuristic home designs

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) The second Solar Decathlon middle East (SDME) features a variety of innovative designs for smart and sustainable houses that harness digital technologies to enhance energy efficiency and preserve the health of the planet and its population.

The competition is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, as part of a partnership between DEWA, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and the US Department of Energy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, noted that SDME is an essential addition to the sustainable development process thanks to its smart and sustainable homes that leverage solar energy, the latest disruptive technologies and 4IR solutions. These designs are also highly efficient in terms of cost, energy, and water consumption, which contributes to preserving natural resources for current and future generations and enhancing the UAE’s position as a key platform for innovators and creative minds worldwide.

"SDME supports DEWA’s efforts to consolidate innovation in sustainability and encourage young people from around the world to develop creative solutions that can enhance global efforts to mitigate climate change and promote the shift towards a more sustainable lifestyle that contributes to preserving the environment and natural resources.

Hosting both editions of SDME in Dubai and for the first time in the MEA region, with a total prize of up to AED20 million, is a clear indication of Dubai’s position as a futuristic city adopting the latest sustainable solutions that offer the world’s youth a safe space to innovate," added Al Tayer.

Team ESTEEM, of Heriot-Watt University in the UK and Heriot-Watt University in Dubai, presents a net-zero energy home that adopts smart technologies, AI integration and intelligent cooling solutions. This allows complete control of their digital home and encourages environmentally-friendly behaviour.

The team used 3D printing technology, construction bricks made entirely from recycled waste products, and natural, recyclable materials enhanced by smart technology to reduce energy use. The design is highly energy-efficient and includes a wind tower and bifacial photovoltaic solar panels to generate electricity. Moreover, the design utilises a grid system that allows the modification of the home according to the needs of its residents.

The second edition of the competition has attracted eight teams from 12 universities. The SDME village at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is open to the public, between 11-25 November 2021.