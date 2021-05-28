UrduPoint.com
Spain's Casillas Plans To Open Training Academy For Goalkeepers In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) The famous Spanish goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, expressed an interest to open a football academy in Dubai.

This came as he recently visited the Dubai Sports Council where he expressed his pleasure with the warm welcome and feelings of love that he finds every time he comes to the UAE.

The former goalkeeper of the Spanish national team was accompanied by his former colleague in Real Madrid and the Spanish national team Michel Salgado, where they were received by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council.

During the meeting, they discussed sports investment opportunities in Dubai, with Al Rahma assuring the Spanish star of the emirate's business-friendly environment and advanced sporting facilities, including more than 300 academies in various sports, in addition to footballs fans from 200 countries.

The 2010 World Cup-winning goalkeeper praised Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and its status as one of the world’s elite sporting destinations.

He said he would be delighted to have investment opportunities in Dubai and open a football academy to train young goalkeepers, he said.

