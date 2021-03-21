SPL, Sharjah Airport Authority launch e-book network

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) Travellers passing through Sharjah International Airport will soon have the option of a unique experience thanks to a partnership between the Sharjah Public library (SPL), an affiliate of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and the Sharjah Airport Authority.

In April they will be able to browse through and choose from thousands of books in different languages available on the first-of-its-kind e-book network in the middle East while waiting to board their flight at the airport.

The initiative, which is the first of its kind at international airports in the region, gives travellers access to digital books which they can download on their smart devices. The downloads will be available for 21 days. The SPL initiative provides titles in many languages. The books include fiction, poetry, history, science, and art, among others.

The initiative is the outcome of a partnership signed by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, and Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, in the presence of Sheikh Faisal Bin Saud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority; Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, and Alia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Sharjah Airport Authority.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Ameri said, "This initiative stems from the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who places such a great emphasis on education and knowledge in society and promoting reading in Sharjah and the UAE.

"

Al Ameri lauded Sharjah Airport Authority's cooperation in launching SPL's innovative initiative and supporting the emirate's cultural movement.

Al Midfa said, " This initiative expresses the identity of the Emirate of Sharjah, with its ambitions, aspirations, and the cultural heritage it delivers to the world to strengthen its position as a global cultural ideal and a meeting place for thinkers and creators."

He added, "We hope that this partnership is the beginning of many such efforts in cooperation with SBA, to translate the vision and directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, to contribute to the comprehensive development journey of the emirate, at the Sharjah Airport Authority. "

According to the MoU, the e-book service would be available for adult travellers in April and children in the last quarter of 2021.

Travellers do not have to install apps or have a data plan to browse and download books. They can log on to the free Wi-Fi service available at the airport to receive notifications on their smart devices with instructions on how to connect to the e-book network. Detailed information about the service will also be displayed inside the airport.

SPL has plans to offer dedicated spaces equipped with tablets for passengers to select and read their favourite title while maintaining strict COVID-19 safety protocols.