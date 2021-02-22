Tawazun Economic Council, Thales Emarat Technologies launch 'Radar Centre of Excellence'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Tawazun Economic Council and Thales Emarat Technologies have announced the launch of a Radar Centre of Excellence in accordance with the UAE Strategic Vision.

Thales Emarat Technologies is a fully integrated local entity that intends to assist sustainable technology transfer and support the creation of local jobs and careers.

The mandate for the Radar Centre of Excellence will include the development, building, maintenance and support of Thales radars. Specific focus will be on the development of high potential new generation radars. Once the centre is completed, the intention is to export from the UAE to all parts of the world.

The success of the centre will ensure enhanced indigenous capabilities and skillsets in the areas of Radar system engineering and IVVQ (Integration, Verification, Validation, and Qualification) methodology, project management & partner management.

Consequently, the centre - the first project of its kind to be set up by Thales Emarat Technologies in the UAE since being established in 2019 - will have value for the UAE by encouraging the participation of local companies in the industrial supply chain, creating jobs for UAE Nationals and supporting collaboration and advances with research and development institutes.

Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council, said that the collaboration with Thales Emarat Technologies reflects Tawazun’s commitment to the development of the defence and security industry.

"This is a notable achievement demonstrating a successful strategic partnership between Tawazun and Thales group whereby key technologies within the UAE are cultivated through the development of local skills and capabilities, in areas such as Radar System Engineering," he noted.

Al Hosani added, "It is through partnerships such as this that we can continue to develop and build up our critical technical capabilities and our national competencies and skills, fortifying the sovereign capabilities of the UAE."

Tawazun announced the establishment of Thales Emarat Technologies at IDEX in 2019 with the purpose of maximising local potential and opportunities by developing local engineering capabilities and fostering local partnerships and cooperation with industrial stakeholders.

This collaboration is the first project that will culminate in the achievement of that purpose with the evidence being the further growth of the defense and security industry, enabling and empowering partnerships with local companies. Thales Emarat Technologies will work with industrial partners within the UAE ecosystem for co-development and production of the radar systems.

Secondly, the centre will create job opportunities in the UAE in the technical field. "The human capital is the most important asset; this is the reason why we built a development strategy on 3 pillars: Industry, Innovation and education. The aim is to foster the ecosystem as well as be part of it. We continue expanding the contribution of Thales to support the vision of UAE authorities in their strategic development plan," said Bernard Roux, CEO of Thales in the UAE.