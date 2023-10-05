Teachers Are Cornerstone Of National Progress: Abdullah Bin Zayed Pays Tribute On World Teachers' Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), delivered a heartfelt tribute to teachers worldwide on the occasion of World Teachers' Day, underscoring their pivotal role as the cornerstone upon which nations are built through nurturing future generations.

In a statement marking this significant day, Sheikh Abdullah commended the UAE leadership's unwavering support to the educational field, particularly to teachers.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the indispensable role of educators in preparing UAE students to contribute meaningfully to the nation's development, equipped with knowledge, values, and leadership qualities. He further stressed the crucial role of teachers in developing critical and creative thinking at all educational levels.

His Highness also highlighted the importance of the parents' role alongside teachers through a seamless collaboration to achieve the ultimate goal of fostering generations of future builders.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation (SHF), Vice Chairman of the EHRC, and Chairperson of the National Centre for Education Quality, stated, "On behalf of all of us in the UAE, I want to express my gratitude to all our nation's teachers. We value your hard work and determination. You are our most important nation-builders.

"On this occasion, the EHRC council members expressed their gratitude towards teachers and emphasised their critical role towards our collective futures."

Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, said, "On World Teachers' Day, the world celebrates teachers' efforts, excellence, professional competence, and pivotal role in the educational process. Teachers are the bedrock of empowering future generations to devise effective solutions to all the issues and challenges facing societies and contribute to the UAE's achievements to further solidify the country's pioneering position globally."

He added, "On this occasion, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to teachers for their constructive efforts in conveying education and knowledge. We reaffirm our keenness to continue cultivating their capabilities and ensuring they possess the skills and tools they need to improve the educational outcomes and empower today's generations to continue the UAE's comprehensive and sustainable development march."

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, said, "World Teachers' Day carries profound national significance in the United Arab Emirates, a nation that has made investing in human development its unwavering priority, following the visionary path laid by our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace."

She emphasised that the United Arab Emirates, be it in its leadership, people, or institutions, recognises the manifold roles teachers play in social prosperity. They are the very pillars of its growth and renaissance.

Al Mazrui continued, "On Teacher's Day, we renew our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to our teachers, recognising their invaluable contributions, nurturing human and national values within our hearts, one generation after the other, reinforcing the connection to our roots and identity, supporting intellectual and cultural growth."

Furthermore, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, emphasised that teachers play a fundamental role in the success of the UAE ambitious visions to train and empower our students through various stages of their education journey, empowering them to select the majors and equips them with the skills aligned with their passions and labour market needs, enabling them to pursue their aspirations, become effective in the careers as they join the labour market, and actively contribute to the UAE's extensive and sustainable development in line with our wise leadership's vision.

He added, "On this occasion, we express our pride in all the teachers who devote their efforts and lives to raising the youth of the present and the future."

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), congratulated all teachers on the occasion of World Teachers' Day, highlighting their pivotal role in fulfilling the UAE's aspirations for the education sector.

Al Amiri explained that the leadership has placed great importance on supporting teachers through a number of awards and initiatives designed to nurture and upskill them, in addition to recognising and highlighting their achievements in the field – owing to a firm belief in their mission and its role in building future generations.

She further stated, "Educators in the UAE are considered a cornerstone in the country's efforts towards enhancing the national education sector's outcomes, and they are the driving force behind elevating the education system by employing the best of their knowledge and skills to continue their overall contribution to the ongoing development that the UAE is witnessing across different sectors.

Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Childhood Education, Chairwoman of the Federal Agency for Early Education (FAEE) and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), highlighted that teachers are the ambassadors for education within their classrooms and beyond. Through their work with parents, they build bridges of communication between school and home, push our students to achieve their full potential, and lead them toward greater achievement and success.

She further added, "On World Teachers' Day, we extend our greetings to all teachers in the UAE. Your passion for your work and your keenness to convey your message and implement your mission are the foundations on which we build the success of the education sector in the UAE. Thank you for being a beacon of knowledge in our schools."

Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi, congratulated the teachers by stating, "On World Teachers' Day, we honour and celebrate the invaluable contributions of educators across the UAE and the world. Teachers play a pivotal role in inspiring our youth, fostering community growth, and shaping the future of our country. Their dedication to imparting knowledge and nurturing the potential of our students is a cornerstone of progress.

He further stated, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all teachers for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to excellence in line with the UAE's leadership vision. Together, we continue to build a brighter and more promising future for our children, our communities, and the sustainability of education in the UAE."

Additionally, Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, expressed, "World Teachers' Day is a great opportunity for us to say thank you to teachers in Dubai for inspiring their students and giving back to their communities. We are grateful to the work of all teachers for making a positive impact on our children, our communities, and our city."

Dr. Muhaditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), stated, "In Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, in his wisdom, knows that the teacher is the one who builds generations and shapes the future of nations. His Highness, may Allah protect him, established the Sharjah Education academy to empower and equip teachers, as teachers are the ones who discover the talents of our sons and daughters, enhance their abilities, stimulate their ideas, support their potential and lead their innovations."

Hajer Ahmed Althehli, Secretary-General of the EHRC, offered heartfelt praise for the pivotal roles entrusted to teachers since the inception of the UAE. These roles, she noted, have played an instrumental part in cultivating generations of exemplary citizens who have consistently made valuable contributions to the betterment of their beloved nation.

Furthermore, Althehli underscored the steadfast role of the Education and Human Resources Council in enabling teachers through the educational entities, demonstrated through the close leadership, guidance and ongoing efforts to bolster the education sector. She also lauded the unwavering support of the UAE's Education sector through its schools, principals and teachers, and professionals who constantly strive to provide the necessary motivation and collaboration to enhance the educational process and its vital components.

