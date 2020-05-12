UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Announces Two New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:15 PM

Thailand announces two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Thailand on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

"The two new cases are a 19-year-old woman from Bangkok and a 51-year-old woman from southern Narathiwat province.

Both were infected by coming into contact with previous cases," Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying.

The majority of new cases in the past two weeks are from southern Thailand, including a cluster at an immigration detention centre in Songkhla province, Taweesin said.

Related Topics

Thailand Narathiwat Songkhla Bangkok January Women From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa expresses concerns over attack ..

15 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khu ..

3 minutes ago

ADJD continues virtual &#039;judicial expert proce ..

31 minutes ago

Stocks down on fears over second wave as lockdowns ..

3 minutes ago

Four POs nabbed in Muzaffargarh

9 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Mianwali

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.