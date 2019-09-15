UrduPoint.com
Theyab Bin Mohamed Offers Condolences To Families Of Martyrs Saif Al Tunaiji, Ali Al Dhanhani

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed offers condolences to families of martyrs Saif Al Tunaiji, Ali Al Dhanhani

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, has offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji and Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

During a visit to the mourning majalis in Fujairah on Sunday, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed expressed his deepest condolences to the martyrs' families and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon them and grant their family patience and solace.

