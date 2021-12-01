UrduPoint.com

Three Students Shot Dead, 8 People Wounded At Michigan High School

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:15 PM

Three students shot dead, 8 people wounded at Michigan high school

MICHIGAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) A 15-year-old boy opened fire in a Michigan high school on Tuesday with a semi-automatic pistol his father had purchased days earlier, killing three fellow students and wounding eight other people before he was arrested, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told a news briefing hours after the rampage at Oxford High School that investigators were at a loss to explain what might have precipitated "an unspeakable and unforgivable" act of violence.

The suspect, disarmed and taken into custody by sheriff's deputies minutes after the shooting began, has declined to speak with investigators after his parents retained a lawyer and denied authorities permission to interview their son, Bouchard said.

"The person who's got the most insight on motive is not talking," the sheriff told reporters.

Bouchard said he was unaware of any previous run-ins with law enforcement by the suspect, a high school sophomore, adding there was "nothing to suggest that there had been disciplinary issues or problems with him at school.

"

For now, the 15-year-old suspect, whose name was withheld by authorities because he is a minor, was being detained in a special cell under suicide watch at a juvenile detention center, Oakland County Executive David Coulter said.

Three students died in the shooting spree - a 16-year-old boy who succumbed to his wounds en route to a hospital in a patrol car, and two girls, aged 14 and 17, authorities said.

Of the eight others struck by gunfire, seven were students, two of them hospitalised with gunshot wounds to the head.

At least two girls, aged 14 and 17, were described by Bouchard as critically wounded with chest wounds, one of them placed on a ventilator.

A teacher was also treated for a shoulder wound and later discharged.

